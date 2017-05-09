WWE Rumors 2017: Randy Orton to Win Against Jinder Mahal, Prediction Says

Wrestling fans are gearing up for the next big match—the "SmackDown Live" event, WWE Backlash. With some of the lineup already announced, speculations are rife on who will end up victorious on May 21.

Facebook/wweWWE Backlash takes place on Sunday, May 21.

According to Cageside Seats, Backlash currently has three matches on its roster. The first match is between Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal for the WWE championship. Orton is the current reigning champ, and Mahal went through a lot in order to get a shot at the title. After winning a Six-Pack Challenge, Mahal will face Orton at Backlash.

It remains to be seen whether Mahal has a chance against Orton, though. But Bleacher Report speculates that Orton will still come out on top after the brawl, especially since Mahal is not a big enough name yet to claim the title.

The next match on the roster is between Kevin Owens and AJ Styles for the U.S. championship. It can be recalled that Owens fought Chris Jericho for the title and won. Now, he has to defend it from Styles, who took down Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin weeks ago.

Bleacher Report posits that Owens will successfully defend his place, but that does not mean Styles will not put up a fight. In fact, Styles has a real shot at the title and may win against Owens. However, since Owens has only been the U.S. champion for a short while, odds are he will retain the belt.

Finally, The Usos and Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango) will go head-to-head for the SmackDown tag team championship. Breezango may have won a Beat-the-Clock Challenge, but that does not instantly guarantee them victory against The Usos. They will definitely try their best to win the tag team title, but Bleacher Report's bets are on The Usos this time.

WWE Backlash 2017 will happen on Sunday, May 21, at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.