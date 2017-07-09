WWE Rumors 2017: Reason Behind Austin Aries Exit Detailed

(Photo: WWE/Handout/REUTERS) Fans are pictured at WrestleMania 33 at the Orlando Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, United States in this April 2, 2017 handout photo.

Austin Aries has officially been released from the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). There was no explanation from WWE representatives as to why.

The company kept the message short in announcing his exit. The post reads:

WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar Austin Aries. WWE wishes Aries the best in all of his future endeavors.

WWE rumors, however, have provided insights into why Aries was let go from the company. It was only January last year when he made his debut on NXT.

There, he fought the likes of Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura and No Way Jose. It did not take long for Aries to be a fan-favorite. By December, he was already making his WWE pay-per-view debut.

His first WWE in-ring fight, however, was against Tony Nese. He tackled the likes of TJ Perkins, Akira Tozawa and The Brian Kendrick as he made his bid for the Cruiserweight championship, which he managed to get. In fact, his third match against Neville for the title at WWE Extreme Rules, in which he was defeated, marked his last time in action.

According to the latest reports, Aries requested for his release from WWE. It is being said that he was "unhappy" with being stuck in the cruiserweight division.

Aries also has a new book coming out, which is speculated to be one of the reasons for his leaving the company. Another is that he has injuries. According to Pro Wrestling Torch, the WWE superstar was working through a back injury prior to his exit.

The same site said that while Aries is leaving the WWE scene, he will not be gone for good. The publication cites sources claiming that he will go indie "in the near future," and the most high-profile ones at that. Where fans should not expect him is Ring of Honor "unless some fences were mended."

After news broke out about his exit, Aries sent out his tweet believed to be hinting his WWE release was what he wanted.