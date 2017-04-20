WWE Rumors 2017: Seth Rollins to Unveil New Finisher at Payback?

It is an exciting time for wrestling fans as WWE Payback is set to take place on April 30 on pay-per-view. And with all the action and drama that goes on in the world of wrestling, rumors have started circulating online.

Facebook/wweWWE Payback will take place on Sunday, April 30.

According to CBS Sports, there are already a handful of matches set to go down on Sunday.

First of all, the WWE Championship "House of Horrors" match will see Randy Orton go head-to-head against Bray Wyatt. Other than that, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman are set to take each other on in the ring.

Orton and Wyatt's battle in Wrestlemania reportedly did not live up to expectations, which means there is a lot to prove come Payback. Reigns, on the other hand, suffered injuries because of Strowman, but he is still ready to take him on once again.

Bayley and Alexa Bliss are scheduled to battle it out in the ring for the Raw Women's Championship, while Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho will compete for the United States Championship.

The Raw Tag Team Championship will see The Hardy Boyz competing against Sheamus and Cesaro, but it is believed that The Hardy Boyz will take the title home. Neville and Austin Aries will be wrestling for the Cruiserweight Championship.

Finally, Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe's rivalry is poised to turn the heat up at Payback as the two confront each other in the ring. It has been rumored that Rollins has a surprise trick up his sleeve and may unveil his new finisher at the upcoming event. However, it remains to be seen if there is any truth to this.

There is only a little over a week of waiting left, which means fans better get ready to cheer for their favorite wrestling stars. WWE Payback will take place live in San Jose, California on Sunday, April 30.