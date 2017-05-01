WWE Rumors 2017: Shinsuke Nakamura's Big Break Coming; Chris Jericho Leaving

Shinsuke Nakamura is about to get his huge break in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), according to the latest rumors to hit online.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Courtney Rose)Shinsuke Nakamura in the ring.

Cageside Seats believes that it is only a matter of time before The King of Strong Style is catapulted to the main event scene with a babyface push.

Nakamura was always believed to make it big in WWE. His performance at NXT, where he was champion, had many convinced he is bound to do great things in WWE.

Add to that the fact that the Japanese wrestling superstar also holds the honor of being the youngest wrestler to hold the International Wrestling Grand Prix (IWGP) Heavyweight Championship title.

At the moment, he is currently in a feud with Dolph Ziggler although things are yet to propel to a full-on confrontation in the ring. It is, however, expected to happen soon at WWE Backlash.

Rumors have it that the former NXT champ will defeat Ziggler. It is even being said that he will make it short and sweet to prove to SmackDown that he is not one to trifle with.

Nakamura's rise to the hierarchy should begin at the WWE Backlash. Whatever the result of their match will be is expected to bring him to greater heights.

As one superstar climbs to the top, another one descends. This is what is expected to happen with Chris Jericho, who is rumored to leave WWE as early as this week.

He is set to go on a tour with the heavy metal band Fozzy, of which he is lead singer. To make that work, he will have to leave soon.

This also means that he will lose the United States Championship title soon. A.J. Styles has earned the right to battle him at WWE Backlash, and it is believed he will bid adieu to the title there.

The WWE Backlash will take place on May 21.