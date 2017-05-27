WWE Rumors 2017: Who Will Challenge New WWE Champion Jinder Mahal?

The hype for the next major WWE events continues to escalate as WWE SmackDown prepares for their big pay-per-view event, while WWE Raw gets ready for its first June show. The recent upset of the WWE Backlash event, however, is still on everyone's minds as Jinder Mahal emerged as an unlikely title holder. What's the news on his freshly-won title reign?

Wikimedia Commons/Miguel DiscartFeatured in the image is wrestler Randy Orton

WWE Backlash has come and gone, and fans can look forward to one of the biggest pay-per-view this year, the WWE SmackDown Money in the Bank event. Even before that, a surprise five-way match at WWE Raw's Extreme Rules show has been the talk of wrestling fandom in the days leading to the events of WWE Backlash.

The stunning conclusion of the show, however, may lead the hype train to take a detour this week as fast are still going over the results of WWE Backlash. After the chaos of the championship match, Jinder Mahal emerged as the surprise victor over Randy Orton for the WWE Championship Belt, according to Bleacher Report.

Storylines for the WWE has shifted as Orton, who was set to hold on to the WWE Championship title in time for the Money in the Bank show, got a last-minute change of plans. With the shocking development, Rusev will now be going after Mahal instead of Orton, but the matches remain fluid for now with this recent development.

Rumors are also circulating about the ladder match scheduled for the WWE SmackDown Money in the Bank Event. Will the women's ladder round get canceled again, like what happened last year? Plans have been made for the women's ladder match, but they have not been confirmed as of this time, according to Cageside Seats.

Meanwhile, Hideo Itami fans can expect to see some changes for these coming events, as rumors circulate that Itami is mulling a change of pace by turning heel. In any case, WWE is planning some big changes in July and August, and it's been speculated that a lot of multi-person matches will be coming.