WWE Rumors 2017: Who Will Fight at The No Mercy Event?

A few weeks from now wrestlers will return to the ring for the WWE No Mercy event at the Los Angeles Staples Center.

WWE Promotional image for the WWE No Mercy event

So far, only two matches have been made official: Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman and John Cena vs. Roman Reigns.

The Beast Incarnate managed to keep his title at the SummerSlam Fatal 4-Way main event, but the Monster Among Men will not let him slide that easily. All thanks to General manager Kurt Angle, the highly-anticipated match will happen.

Strowman is not expected to win the Universal championship but rumor has it they will protect him in defeat.

As for Cena, he only agreed to appear on "Monday Night Raw" to challenge Reigns. This much-awaited match up has been set as the pair already signed contracts in a worked shoot promo for "Raw."

These two matches alone can entice wrestling enthusiasts to watch the show. Rumored fights include The Miz vs. Jeff Hardy, Neville vs. Enzo Amore, and Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus.

That aside, John "Bradshaw" Layfield is expected to stop doing commentary on "SmackDown" just as he previously expressed. He said that he will not be signing a new deal with the same terms as the previous one.

Speculations suggest it has to do with Mauro Ranallo who might be returning to "SmackDown" in the near future.

On a different note, Darren Young is back in action but not on TV. He might not return to TV for a while.

Furthermore, mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey might join the pro wrestling scene. The former UFC's bantamweight champion along with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir was confronted by WWE's top female athletes, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Becky Lynch.

"You name the time, you name the place," Rousey said. "Oh, not today? We're waiting to hear from you."

WWE No Mercy will take place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Los Angeles Staples Center.