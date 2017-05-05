WWE Rumors 2017: Will Brock Lesnar Meet Braun Strowman at 'Great Balls of Fire'?

Brock Lesnar hasn't been around much since he won the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Universal Championship belt at "Wrestlemania 33," but he's expected to defend the title in "Great Balls of Fire" on July 9, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Now the question is, who will he face at the Raw-exclusive pay per view event?

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Miguel Discart)Brock Lesnar in March 2015.

There are a lot of options on the table. Cageside Seats' Randall Ortman thinks that Lesnar can fight someone like Finn Balor, Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns at the event, but the most intriguing opponent for him right now has to be Braun Strowman.

Ortman has reported that a match between Lesnar and Strowman may happen sometime soon and he thinks that it will be at "SummerSlam" this August. However, a number of observers believe the two may even meet each other sooner at "Great Balls of Fire."

"Their brief confrontation last month teased a future match between the two powerhouses and laid the groundwork for any future storyline to pick up where they left off," Bleacher Report's Chris Mueller said in his piece.

"Strowman is on a hot streak, and it would be much better to have a dominant champion who is actually on every show instead of someone who comes and goes every few months," he continued.

Strowman has continued to impress fans in the past few months and the up-and-coming star seems like the logical choice right now.

Meanwhile, Flickering Myth's Oli Davis believes Strowman is next in line as well and he thinks Balor will face Lesnar at "SummerSlam."

"A Balor vs Lesnar main event for Summerslam would fit into storyline very nicely, being a year since Finn became the first ever Universal Champion," Davis said in his report.

That's going to be two great fights for Lesnar in the next few months.