WWE Rumors 2017: Will John Cena Face Roman Reigns at 'No Mercy'?

The Fatal 4-Way match for the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Universal Championship at "SummerSlam" was probably one of the most memorable pro wrestling matches in recent memory. But it appears that they are going to follow that up with another huge event on Sept. 24.

WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar is set to meet Braun Strowman at WWE's "Raw" exclusive pay-per-view event, "No Mercy," next month. However, reports say that may not be the only marquee matchup the WWE is planning to book for the event. Interestingly, it's rumored that a match featuring John Cena going up against Roman Reigns may be on the card as well.

Well, the WWE is obviously building towards a match between their two most polarizing stars and biggest draws, so this potential matchup at "No Mercy" is certainly not out of the question.

Pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has also talked about the possibility of this matchup on Wrestling Observer Radio.

"When [John Cena booked Roman Reigns as his tag team partner] Roman Reigns gave him this look like you know like he didn't want to be his partner. But they ended up being partners and not having any big problems except for that one problem right in the end which was the big tease," Meltzer said, according to WrestlingNews.co.

"So obviously we're getting Cena and Roman Reigns. I don't know if it's gonna be the next pay-per-view but it could be. But we're certainly getting it though," he added.

Of course, it's also possible that the WWE is saving this matchup for later. But no matter what happens, fans will likely see Cena and Reigns fight in a future pay-per-view event. It's not a matter of "if," it's a matter of "when." And it will be the perfect time for Cena to pass the proverbial torch to Reigns.