WWE Rumors 2017: Will Randy Orton Keep WWE Championship Belt at 'Backlash'?

Randy Orton has been spending a lot of time criticizing the independent wrestling scene lately, but in a few days' time, he's going to have to face a guy who wrestled on the independent circuit as recently as 2016.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Miguel Discart)Randy Orton in May 2014.

Orton will put his World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Championship belt on the line when he faces Jinder Mahal at "Backlash." The SmackDown exclusive pay-per-view (PPV) will take place on Sunday, May 21, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Mahal has never been heavily promoted until recently, so pro wrestling fans were surprised to see him get a shot at Orton's belt. Well, it's about time he gets his shot because he has been working hard for this.

Most observers think Orton is going to walk away the winner in this match because Mahal is just not ready for the main event push. And there is also a rumor saying the plan is for Orton to face A.J. Styles in the future, so he cannot lose the WWE Championship belt at "Backlash."

Forbes' Blake Oestriecher has noted that Styles was already one of the most popular wrestlers in the WWE before his recent babyface turn, so a feud between him and Orton could be on the horizon after "Backlash."

There are also reports saying Orton may face Rusev in "Money in the Bank" next month. Rusev wants to be featured in a title match and he may get it soon.

However, Oestriecher also reminded pro wrestling fans that a Mahal win actually makes a lot of sense if the WWE wants to expand into India. He pointed out that the WWE has been expanding its presence in India lately and he believed that this might be the reason for Mahal's recent push to main event status.

A win for Mahal is going to be huge for the fan base in India.