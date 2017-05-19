WWE Rumors 2017: Will Titles Change Hands at 'Backlash'?

Three World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) titles are on the line at "Backlash" this Sunday. Randy Orton will defend his WWE Championship belt against fast-rising star Jinder Mahal. A.J. Styles will also challenge Kevin Owens for his WWE United States Championship belt, and Breezango will try to take the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship away from The Usos. WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Naomi is the only SmackDown champion not in action this Sunday.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Miguel Discart)A.J. Styles in April 2016.

Pro wrestling fans usually see someone walk away as a new champion at pay-per-view events, but according to Cageside Seats' Randall Ortman, it's quite possible that none of the belts will change hands.

A number of observers have also pointed out that the title holders are unlikely to lose their belts at "Backlash."

Bleacher Report's Kevin Wong said it's just too early for Mahal to win a title. After all, this is a wrestler who didn't even get much screen time a few months ago. He also noted that Owens can't afford to lose his belt again.

CBS Sports' Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein agree that most of the belts are safe, but Campbell thinks that the WWE have been setting up Mahal for the win.

"It's hard to imagine WWE putting that much effort into Mahal without giving him an actual shot with the belt. The reign will ultimately be transitional, but it will happen," Campbell said.

Silverstein also said Styles would have to lose against Owens so he could face Orton later this year. Winning the belt would keep Styles out of "Money in the Bank." Meanwhile, Owens just won the belt from Chris Jericho at "WrestleMania 33" and it would look bad for him if he had such a short reign as the WWE United States Championship.

To sum it all up, the title most likely to change hands is the WWE Championship belt Orton is holding.