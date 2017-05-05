WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar's First Challenger for the WWE Universal Championship May Already Be Known

Current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is a man without a challenger at the moment, but that is expected to change sooner rather than later, and rumors are already starting to hint at who he may be facing next.

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/Megan Elice MeadowsBrock Lesnar entering the arena with advocate Paul Heyman in 2014.

During a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," noted industry insider Dave Meltzer talked about what may be in store for Lesnar, Wrestling Inc. reported.

To be more specific, the names of Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman were mentioned as potential Lesnar opponents.

So who gets the first crack at dethroning Lesnar?

The rumors are pointing to Strowman emerging as the first contender for Lesnar's title, which makes a lot of sense.

Strowman is red hot right now and is receiving plenty of support from the crowd, thanks to the seemingly superhuman feats of strength he has been pulling off lately. It also has not hurt that Strowman has been pitted against Roman Reigns, a wrestler who many fans have turned on.

It is worth noting that there is some risk in moving forward with a Lesnar-Strowman match, as the latter's momentum could be derailed quite quickly if he has a less than stellar showing against the current Universal Champion.

On the other hand, with Strowman's star burning brighter now than it ever has, there may be no better time to make this match and ensure that fans will be interested.

As for when this rumored match will take place, with Lesnar already confirmed to make his first title defense at the recently announced "Great Balls of Fire" event that will be taking place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on July 9, that may also be the day when he and Strowman square off inside the ring.

More news about the latest WWE rumors should be made available soon.