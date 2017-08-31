WWE Rumors: Is Dolph Ziggler Ready to Move On From SmackDown Live?

Youtube/WWE Screengrab from Dolph Ziggler's interview for SmackDown LIVE, Aug. 29, 2017.

Dolph Ziggler might be leaving the WWE ring soon, if rumors turn out to be true.

Speculations claimed that since the 37-year-old pro wrestler, also known as "The Showoff," is currently having lesser televised time in the recent SmackDown Live bouts, he might decide to finally call it quits from the WWE Universe once his contract expires in October.

Sources reportedly told Dirty Sheets that Ziggler will no longer renew his contract with WWE, and could possibly explore any career options left for him in Japan or other independent wrestling franchises. Back in June, fellow pro wrestler Shinsuke Nakamura revealed in an episode of Talking Smack that Ziggler might be heading to the New Japan Pro Wrestling very soon.

He might also try his luck in acting and hosting after his stint in WWE ends as well.

However, reports also claimed that WWE still intends to feature Ziggler in their upcoming fights while he is still employed by the pro wrestling company. There are speculations claiming that he will be back in the SmackDown Live stage for a projected rivalry with Bobby Roode. This could be the latter's stepping stone to help him land a spot at the "WWE Hell in a Cell."

If the rumors are true, the rivalry with Bobby Roode will be his final feud on WWE.

Meanwhile, WWE fans are looking forward to the upcoming No Mercy matches on Saturday, Sept. 24. This will include the highly-anticipated Universal Championship bout between incumbent champ Brock Lesnar against Braun Strowman, as well as the face-off between John Cena and Roman Reigns who threw insults at each other during their contract signing on Monday Night Raw.

According to CBS Sports, other possible No Mercy matches include the Intercontinental Championship face-off between current champ The Miz and Jeff Hardy, the triple threat match for the WWE Women's championship featuring Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Sasha Banks, as well as the Tag Team Championship featuring reigning champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins against Cesaro and Sheamus.

WWE has yet to confirm the said matches before the upcoming No Mercy event next month.