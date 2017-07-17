WWE Rumors: Is Roman Reigns' Time in the Spotlight About to End?

Wikimedia Commons/Frightwolf Is Roman Reigns about to spend less time in the WWE's main event scene?

Roman Reigns has headlined the past three "WrestleManias" and numerous other pay-per-view events. He has been so visible that it is almost impossible to watch WWE television and not see him at some point. However, there may be signs pointing to him moving down the ladder a little bit.

The first possible indicator that Reigns may be moving down the pecking order is the outcome of his most recent match with Braun Strowman.

The high-profile encounter that took place at the "Great Balls of Fire" PPV was expected to be the blow-off match, and while it seems that feud is continuing, it was still a little surprising to see Reigns get tagged with a loss in such an important bout.

In the grand scheme of things, a loss such as that may not matter all that much. However, considering how bunched together the main event scene currently is at the moment, what otherwise could be a minor speed bump for Reigns may turn into a larger obstacle.

Potentially harmful as that loss is for Reigns' title hopes, it may not be the biggest factor that prevents him from winning the Universal Championship anytime soon.

As Bleacher Report noted in a recent article, another man who lost at "Great Balls of Fire" may be more deserving of that number one contender spot at this moment. That man is none other than Samoa Joe, and considering how intense and well-received his feud has been with current Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, it is hard to imagine him losing his spot after only one match.

So that now means that Strowman and Samoa Joe may be ahead of Reigns in terms of rightful Universal Championship contenders, and unless the folks at the WWE are planning to hold a multi-man match for the title, Reigns may have to wait a bit.

The question now though is whether more wrestlers will get cracks at the title ahead of Reigns. If that turns out to be the case, it may be a while before Reigns finds himself in the spotlight of the main event again.