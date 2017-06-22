WWE Rumors: Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton to Face Off in Punjabi Prison Match?

WWE could be planning a Punjabi Prison Match between World Champion Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton.

Wikimedia Commons/Miguel DiscartPictured is Randy Orton.

Sportskeeda reported that a Punjabi Prison Match could be in the cards for Mahal and Orton at the WWE Battleground.

The Punjabi Prison Match involves a 16 feet tall cage inside a 20 feet tall outer cage. The inner cage has only four sides, while the outer one has eight. The concept of the match was inspired by prisons in Punjabi, India.

The Punjabi Prison Match is expected to take place at the Wells Fargo Center on July 23. If the speculations are true, this will be the third time that WWE will have a Punjabi Prison Match.

The first one was in 2006 at the Great American Bash featuring The Undertaker and The Big Show. The second one occurred at the 2007 No Mercy, featuring The Great Khali and Batista.

A Punjabi Prison Match appears to be fitting for Mahal because he is of Punjabi origin and the second superstar with Indian roots to hold a WWE World title. The WWE superstar will be able to defend himself in a match where the elements are familiar to him.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is already claiming to be the number one contender of SummerSlam 2017. Brock Lesnar will be defending his title of Universal Champion versus Samoa Joe at the Great Balls of Fire on July 9, Bleacher Report confirmed. Whoever comes out of the match as Universal Champion should be ready to face Reigns.

Reigns already announced to the crowd that he will be the one to go against the Universal Chamption at the SummerSlam event on Aug. 20. However, it is not yet confirmed whether WWE will allow Reigns to challenge the Universal Champion.