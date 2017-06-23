WWE Rumors: John Cena-Roman Reigns Match May Headline 'WrestleMania 34'

The folks at the WWE routinely save only the biggest matches for the grand stage of "WrestleMania." And next year's edition of the event, which will be "WrestleMania 34," may include a truly memorable encounter featuring John Cena and Roman Reigns.

Wikimedia Commons/FrightwolfRoman Reigns could be involved in a huge 'WrestleMania 34' match, per the latest rumors

Cena and Reigns have crossed paths before. But to this point, the two stars have not been involved in a proper feud with each other just yet, and it is one that has a chance to be truly meaningful due to how fans perceive them and how they have been treated by the WWE over the years.

Cena, of course, has served as the face of the WWE. He has already headlined "WrestleManias" and has won numerous titles in the company.

For a while there, Cena became such a fixture in the WWE's main event scene that fans openly showed their disapproval for a character who was supposed to be the company's pre-eminent good guy.

Now, if all that sounds familiar, that is because that same description can be applied to Reigns, even if the former Shield member has not won as many championships as Cena, or at least not yet.

That is what makes a potential Cena-Reigns match at "WrestleMania 34" so intriguing as it could feature two so-called "Faces of the WWE" fighting one another, and apparently, this encounter really could end up taking place.

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, industry insider Dave Meltzer hinted that with plans for this year's "SummerSlam" looking like they have been shuffled around, it is possible that those changes could impact long-term plans for both Cena and Reigns.

Meltzer mused that if Reigns were to somehow walk away from "SummerSlam" with the Universal Championship, that could open the door for him to eventually meet Cena at "WrestleMania 34," Still Real To Us reported.

Perhaps that main event match may even be for the Universal title, a championship Cena has not won yet.

Of course, with "WrestleMania 34" still many months away, wrestling fans will likely have to wait and see just how things progress with Cena and Reigns and whether they really may end up on a collision course with one another.