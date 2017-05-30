WWE Rumors: John Cena Rumored to Appear on This Week's 'SmackDown!'

Is John Cena coming back to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) arena? This seems to be what a recent social media post by the professional wrestler himself suggests.

Wikimedia Commons/Alexander VaughnJohn Cena at WWE's Tribute to the Troops event on December 11, 2010 in Fort Hood, Texas.

In a tweet sent to his followers over the weekend, the 16-time World Champion shared that he's taking a trip back home to recharge and regroup after doing "a wonderfully funny project" in Atlanta. Speculations about a possible Cena appearance in this week's "SmackDown!" were incited by the @WWE mention in the said tweet, along with the fact that Atlanta is where the upcoming "SmackDown" is going to be held.

Wrestling Rumors cited Sunday's edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio wherein Dave Meltzer talked about Cena's possible WWE return this week, saying that there's been no official statement released regarding the matter.

"He's supposed to be back in like a month," Meltzer added. "Usually he likes to do like, straight stuff in the sense of he's either in, or he's not in. So it's not like drop in, then be gone for a month," he went on to say.

Meltzer also suggested it could still possibly happen despite the apparent lack of announcement, but also said that if Cena were really going to be in this week's "SmackDown!" then it should be properly advertised.

Cena, who is not a regular character on WWE at the moment, is also currently serving as host on FOX's competitive reality television series "American Grit," which brings together four teams of four to compete in a series of challenges modeled after military training exercises. The series has been renewed for a second season which set to premiere on Sunday, June 11.

Aside from his hosting duties and the occasional Hollywood starring roles, Cena is also known for his charity work, having done more than 500 Make-A-Wish visits and granting more requests than any other athlete in the said organization's history.

"SmackDown!" airs on Tuesday, May 30, at 8 p.m. ET on USA.