WWE Rumors: John Cena-Samoa Joe Match Listed for Upcoming Live Event, Will It Lead to a TV Feud?

John Cena and Samoa Joe have spent years in the pro wrestling industry, but thus far, their paths have not crossed that much.

That may be changing soon enough, however, as there is a chance that the two luminaries of the wrestling world may be set to feud with one another.

Spotted recently by The 434, Cena and Joe have an upcoming match that is scheduled to take place on Aug. 27 in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Now, before fans get too excited, the Aug. 27 match is set to take place during a "RAW" live event. For those unaware, the results of those kinds of bouts typically are not used for storylines featured on episodes of "Monday Night RAW" and "SmackDown Live."

Still, while it is entirely possible that this Aug. 27 Cena-Samoa Joe match is just a one-time thing, there is also a chance that it could be part of something bigger.

Thanks in a large part to his stellar feud with Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe has been able to build momentum in the last few months, going from an overlooked member of the main roster to one that can now no longer be kept off WWE programming.

Cena, of course, is still one of the biggest draws in the business and he has the type of star power that can make any feud more meaningful.

To this point, Samoa Joe and Cena have managed to steer clear of one another, but given that they may need new opponents to feud with after "SummerSlam," it would not be out of the question for the decision-makers at the WWE to put them together and see how fans react to the ensuing chaos.

It is somewhat surprising that it has taken a long time for Cena and Samoa Joe to even step into the same WWE ring as competitors, but there is a chance that wrestling fans may be seeing more of them working together in the near future.