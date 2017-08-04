WWE Rumors: John Cena's Days on 'SmackDown Live' May Be Coming to an End

Cena's last match for the 'SmackDown' brand may take place at 'SummerSlam'

John Cena has been involved in some high-profile feuds since being drafted to the "SmackDown Live" brand last year, but recent rumors are hinting that his days competing on that show may be ending sooner rather than later.

Currently, the expectation is that Cena will be taking on an up-and-coming wrestler for his next high-profile match.

Cena got into a post-match brawl with "Mr. Money in the Bank" Baron Corbin following his Number One Contender's bout with Shinsuke Nakamura, and as seen in this video from the WWE, things got very physical.

Brawls like that typically lead to matches, and considering that Cena has no opponent currently lined up for "SummerSlam," it seems that he and Corbin will be going at it in an official capacity during that pay-per-view.

As much potential as a Cena-Corbin match may have to become a true spectacle of physicality, it is what may come after that bout that could be more interesting for the former's long-term booking.

According to a recent edition of Cageside Seats' "Rumor Roundup," the feud with Corbin may be a prelude to Cena's move to "Monday Night RAW."

For months now, rumors have indicated that Cena will eventually be taking his talents to Monday nights. In the lead-up to his July 4 return, Cena being billed as a "free agent" was even thought to be some kind of storyline element that would eventually be used to make a move to "RAW" possible.

The folks at the WWE have stayed away from using that storyline element thus far, but if rumors pan out, they may then expand upon it as soon as "SummerSlam" ends.

Perhaps that rumored move to "RAW" may even lead to a feud with Roman Reigns, which is something wrestling fans have expected to take place for a while now.

More news about what is next for John Cena should be made available soon.