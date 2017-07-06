WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle Still Wants to Wrestle, But Who Will He Face for His Comeback Match?

Wikimedia Commons Kurt Angle still wants to compete as a wrestler

Kurt Angle is truly one of the greatest wrestlers in history, a masterful technician who combined that with incredible athleticism to dazzle with the stories he told with every strike landed and each hold put in place. Many fans are thus hoping that the Hall of Famer will be able to show just how good he really is once again inside a WWE ring.

For what it is worth, even Angle himself has expressed a desire to wrestle for the WWE again.

Upon being asked by a fan over on Facebook if he still wanted to get back inside the ring as a competitor, Angle replied: "Yes. I don't know when, but I will wrestle again. It's true!"

During a recent interview with Esquire Middle East, Angle also said that there was still a "definite possibility" that he would compete as a wrestler again. Angle did admit, however, that he still cannot tell when it may take place but he is confident that "it will happen eventually."

It is pretty obvious that the Hall of Famer is onboard with the idea of wrestling again, but there are things that need to be sorted out first before that can happen, including who he will actually face for his comeback match.

Last month, noted industry insider Dave Meltzer revealed that the WWE may be looking into a possible Angle-Triple H match, Wrestling Inc. reported.

It is a match that makes sense in different ways, as the folks at the WWE have developed a habit of pitting returning Superstars against their headlining part-timers, and on top of that, an encounter between Angle and Triple H will likely generate plenty of interest.

Angle may have something else in mind, however.

Going back to that Esquire Middle East interview, Angle said, "There are obviously a lot of guys out there but one that I think I could have a really meaningful feud with would be Rusev."

An Angle-Rusev feud would also make sense in many ways as well, as the two can be portrayed as patriotic figures fighting for their respective ideals. Furthermore, Rusev is still trying to establish himself as a main event-level wrestler and a feud with Angle could help significantly in that regard.

Angle's in-ring return is still unofficial at this point in time, but wrestling fans will definitely be watching to see how this matter develops.