WWE Rumors: New Rival for Elias 'The Drifter' Samson Coming?

Rumors are a way of life for World Wrestling Entertainment fans, and this week's crop of speculation centers around relatively new Raw wrestler Elias "The Drifter" Samson. Could a main roster feud be on the schedule of the mysterious musician?

Wikimedia Commons/Megan Elice MeadowsSeth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns were the members of the WWE faction known as The Shield

Elias Samson may be new to the scene, but he has certainly made the best of his ring time at WWE Raw to make an immediate impact on fans, according to Bleacher Report. The enigmatic "Drifter" did not wait long to make his presence known with his unique character and ring moves, enough to pick up the notice of Raw management, perhaps.

The former NXT star is due for a high-profile feud coming very soon, according to rumors. Speculation has started spreading online that WWE officials were very satisfied with how Elias Samson handled his entry as he helped Miz close out Dean Ambrose.

In the next few shows, fans could expect Samson to be the target of Ambrose, according to Cageside Seats.

Ambrose has so far managed to pull off a sneak attack on Samson, tossing him out to the spectator seats. This could be the start of a new program between Samson and Ambrose, leaving Miz free for another big feud.

Meanwhile, Ambrose' status as a former WWE champ will certainly boost the credibility of "The Drifter," especially after the latter has held his own against the Lunatic Fringe in a non-title match earlier. If WWE management is planning to position The Drifter as a possible contender for the Intercontinental title, this is certainly one good way to do it.

The mysterious songster could be part of the big feud that fans can look out for in future WWE sets, but other superstars and newcomers are rumored to shake things up this week. Thea Trinidad, the girlfriend of Austin Aries, has been rumored to have signed up with WWE. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins is rumored to be an early favorite as the cover for the upcoming "WWE 2K18" game.