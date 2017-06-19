WWE Rumors: Nikki Bella Returning to WWE?

Although Nikki Bella recently teased her appearance in WWE's first ever women's Money in the Bank match, it looks like she will not be competing inside the ring anytime soon.

Reuters/Danny MoloshokA photo of John Cena and Nikki Bella at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Last week, Bella shared a new update to her fans about her skin treatment via YouTube. She also shared her thoughts on the women's Money in the Bank ladder match and teased an appearance at the said event.

"First ever girl's match, which, I mean, maybe I'll fly straight in and, you know, be the sixth member," the female wrestler said. "Who knows? No, but I really, really, really wish that I could be in Money in the Bank, but, goodness, it makes me so proud of the women in WWE. Every week, every month every year, we just keep breaking more and more barriers and making history and just proving who the women really are at WWE."

As fans already know, Bella is still taking a break from wrestling as she recovers from a serious neck injury. The female wrestler has yet to announce her comeback to the WWE scene, but she said she's looking forward to returning with her twin sister, Brie Bella.

Brie decided to retire from wrestling last year to raise her own family. She recently gave birth to Birdie Joe, her first child with husband Daniel Bryan. Nikki, on the other hand, is getting ready to settle down as well. Her longtime boyfriend, John Cena, surprised her with a marriage proposal in front of fans at Wrestlemania 33 back in April.

While Nikki will certainly come back to the ring soon, it might be a long time before Brie makes her wrestling comeback since she is now a full-time mom. However, fans can still see both Bella Twins on-screen soon when their reality show "Total Bellas" airs its second season on E! Network later this year.