WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Likely to Take on John Cena in WrestleMania 34

After declaring earlier this week that he will fight in August's SummerSlam whoever wins in the upcoming Universal Championship title next month, Roman Reigns is now speculated to fight John Cena in WrestleMania 34.

Facebook/American GritShown is John Cena hosting "American Grit," a military-inspired training reality show. Rumors claim that Cena and Roman Reigns may face each other at this year's WrestleMania 34.

While it was initially rumored that Reigns and Cena would face each other at this year's SummerSlam, it is said it is unlikely to happen now as, allegedly, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has opted to feature the two wrestling greats in a bigger event.

According to reports, as Reigns announced that he will take on whoever wins in the Universal Championship match at next month's Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view event of WWE, it seems there is no more stopping him from taking on either Brock Lesnar or Samoa Joe, who have been listed to wrestle each other for the said belt. Hence, when the SummerSlam event happens in August, he will face either of the mentioned wrestlers, not Cena.

Nonetheless, this does not mean there is no more chance for Reigns and Cena to engage in a fight inside the WWE ring. In fact, rumors now claim that WWE may be reserving the fight of the two for something bigger: WrestleMania 34.

To recall, almost immediately after WrestleMania 33 ended last year, it was already rumored that Reigns would fight Lesnar for WrestleMania 34. However, with the name of Cena now joining in the equation, it is said that it is more likely for Reigns to face Cena in the major wrestling event.

As of this writing, no one outside the WWE can really tell if WrestleMania 34 will really feature Reigns and Cena taking on each other. However, it is said that featuring the two at this year's WrestleMania does not only seem inevitable but feels right, and WWE would be foolish in the event it does not make it happen.