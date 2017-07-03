WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns May Win the Universal Championship Next Month

Wikimedia Commons/Frightwolf Roman Reigns may be set to win the Universal Championship sometime in the near future

Many wrestling fans have expressed their disapproval of Roman Reigns being given the top spot in the WWE, but the thing they may be fearing the most may come to pass next month.

That is because the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion may get a crack at winning the Universal title as early as next month, specifically doing so during "SummerSlam."

Just recently, noted industry insider Dave Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that plans for "SummerSlam's" main event have apparently been changed.

For a while there, rumors indicated that the pay-per-view's main event match would feature current Universal Champion Brock Lesnar defending his title against Braun Strowman.

More recent rumors are now suggesting something different, however, and instead of Lesnar vs. Strowman, "SummerSlam's" new main event is now expected to pit the champion against Reigns.

Now, not only is Reigns expected to be the new challenger for the Universal title, but according to a recent report from Cageside Seats, it is even possible that he will win the championship after that clash with Lesnar.

What makes all this so intriguing is that there were even earlier rumors that suggested that the WWE may be setting up a Lesnar-Reigns match for "WrestleMania 34."

Still, it would make sense for the WWE to have this match next month as opposed to next year if they really feel strongly about its chance to be a special encounter.

Given that Lesnar-Reigns already headlined "WrestleMania 31," there is a decent chance that many wrestling fans would have disapproved of seeing the same main event again so soon.

Furthermore, by having this match happen at "SummerSlam," the WWE can effectively minimize the risk that injuries may get in the way of this bout becoming a reality.

Wrestling fans tuning in to "SummerSlam" may see something special, and it may come in the form of Reigns winning the Universal Championship for the first time.