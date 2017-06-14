WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns's Upcoming Announcement Unlikely to Be About Fight with John Cena?

After it was announced at this week's "Monday Night Raw" that Roman Reigns will announce his plans for "Summerslam 2017" next week, many speculated that the upcoming announcement will have something to do with his match with John Cena. However, it is said that it is unlikely that Cena will be facing Reigns in the anticipated wrestling event.

According to reports, although Cena is currently on "Smackdown Live," he can return to WWE (World Wrestling Entertianment) as a free agent, which means there will be no legal issues should he choose to take part in "Monday Night Raw". However, while the thought of Reigns taking on Cena in "Summerslam 2017" is nothing short of exciting, it is said that it is unlikely to be the case.

As it is now said that a Reign-Cena match is out of the question, some can't help but suspect that Reigns's announcement will have something to do with the Universal Championship at next month's "Great Balls of Fire," where Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe are set to take on each other. Some suspect that Reigns will announce that he will face whoever wins in the wrestling match between the aforementioned wrestlers.

In the event that Lesnar emerges as the victor in his match with Joe, wrestling pundits agree that seeing Reigns taking on Lesnar will be nothing short of exciting as well. After all, Reigns almost dethroned Lesnar at "WrestleMania 32."

On the other hand, some also entertain the possibility that Reigns's announcement is about him facing Finn Balor. After all, it is said that a match between the two wrestlers will not only spell money but would be appealing, too, as either of the two wrestlers can turn heel, with Reigns possibly turning villainous in the ring in order to defeat Balor.

As of this writing, no one can really tell what Reigns's announcement will be. One thing is for sure, though: Wrestling fans will be all ears once Reigns holds the mic at next week's episode of "Monday Night Raw."