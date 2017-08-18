WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey Part of Survivor Series

Reuters/Ricardo Moraes Ronda Rousey may switch from MMA to WWE

While Ronda Rousey has yet to confirm that she is moving to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), rumors claim that she will be part of the show's Survivor Series later this year.

Rumors about Ronda Rousey making the switch to WWE continue to grow louder following the statement of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dan White saying that the famed mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter may announce her retirement soon.

"I think she's going to retire. She hasn't announced that. She hasn't said that to me, but it's what I believe. She's still going through the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing, all that other sh*t, though. Listen, I've been wrong before, and I'll be wrong again," White said in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

While Rousey has yet to make an announcement whether she will really retire from the UFC or not, rumors claiming that she is transferring to the WWE are already rife. Reportedly, the lady fighter is currently training with Brian Kendrick, and while she may be in the early stages of her wrestling training, she may already lend her presence to the WWE ring for a match soon.

According to rumors, it is likely for Rousey to debut at next year's Wrestlemania to be held in New Orleans. However, even before that happens, it is said that there is a possibility for the UFC fighter to be featured in the WWE Survivor Series, which is scheduled to happen this November already, which, for some, may be too early if it is really true.

While nothing is confirmed as of this writing, fans are already divided on Rousey's possible transfer to the WWE from UFC. Although the lady fighter suffered from two successive embarrassing losses, some can't help but wonder if moving to WWE is the right career move for her.

Nonetheless, right or wrong career move, some believe that Rousey's presence in the WWE will surely spike the ratings of its shows.