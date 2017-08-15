WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey Switching to Wrestling After Two Successive Losses in UFC

Reuters/Ricardo Moraes Ronda Rousey celebrates after defeating Bethe Correia of Brazil during their Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 1, 2015.

After Ronda Rousey's humiliating defeat to Amanda Nunes within the 48 seconds of their fight last December, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter may just redeem herself in a different venue.

Rumors claim that Rousey is abandoning the UFC octagon as she moves to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Reportedly, she has already begun some basic pro-wrestling training and is interested in fighting in the WWE ring.

While it remains unclear whether it will really be the case or not, it is already suspected that Rousey's transfer to the WWE will be met with criticisms and negative reaction. Some speculate that, after suffering from two major humiliating losses, Rousey may, indeed, be done with mixed martial arts (MMA). Although others believe that entering the world of professional wrestling may have been a part of her plan all along, some can't help but ask if moving to the WWE is the right move for her.

Bleacher Report opines that, while there is no denying that Rousey is a phenomenal figure who can surely spike the ratings and viewership of WWE in the event that she appears as a regular, it is unlikely for true-blue wrestling fans to embrace her in WWE immediately. Apart from the fact that she does not have a wrestling experience, the online sport publication points out that fans tend to unite against someone they perceive as a common enemy, just like what they did to John Cena.

However, it is believed that it will not take long before Rousey can successfully transition from being an MMA fighter to a professional wrestler. After all, Rousey was the one who changed the perception about female fighters, proving that those who belong to the so-called weak gender can dominate and defeat their opponents, too, and can be credible and competent athletes as well.

As of this writing, no one can really tell if Rousey is, indeed, making the move to WWE. However, it is suspected that Vince McMahon's company is just keeping things under wraps for now before making a grand announcement on the entry of their next prized possession into the WWE.