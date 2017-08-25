WWE Rumors: SummerSlam Fallout to Fuel New Feuds, Title Bouts

The WWE SmackDown 2017 is over, but the events from the pay-per-view matches will linger on the form of new feuds and demands for more title matches. The aftermath of the summer event is enough to fill the WWE SmackDown episodes all the way to Oct. 8, the next big event for the brand.

As the days of the SummerSlam went by, wrestlers lost their belts, or the chance to get one, to less than honorable means. Kevin Owens, for one, has a right to complain after shoddy officiating ruined his United States championship match.

The U.S. champ lost his title, partly because of Shane McMahon not being on top of things during the match. The commissioner was either out of view or out of commission during key moments of the bout, as WWE quoted Owens saying, "You fall off buildings! And you can't get up to make that 3-count?!"

Fans can look forward to a new feud that will surely brew between Owens and McMahon from this point on.

Jinder Mahal, meanwhile, kept his grip on the WWE Champion title with more than a little help from the Singh brothers, an unwelcome interference that Shinsuke Nakamura will be seeking payback for, as recapped by Bleacher Report.

Nakamura had Mahal on the defensive during their WWE Championship match, and he would probably have won it all if not for the Singh Brothers running in. Even as the King of Strong Style dominated the brothers, he would fall short of beating the trio.

With the title bringing together the two wrestlers, the match was just something of a chance encounter between the two, at first. After the events of SummerSlam, however, fans can expect Nakamura to take it personally for the next time.

The video below gives a recap of the SummerSlam 2017 mayhem that threatens to take over the next weeks' WWE SmackDown Live on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on USA Network.