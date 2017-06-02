WWE Rumors: 'The Lone Wolf' Baron Corbin May Be the One Who Wins the 'Money In The Bank' Briefcase

This year's edition of "The Money In The Bank" ladder match will feature WWE Superstars AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin competing for the coveted championship opportunity, and recent rumors have pointed to who may be the favorite to win the clash.

Wikimedia Commons/Miguel DiscartWill Baron Corbin become the next 'Mr. Money In The Bank?'

Recently, noted professional wrestling insider Dave Meltzer dropped by the Live Audio Wrestling podcast and talked about the upcoming match, Wrestlingrumors.net reported.

According to Meltzer, Corbin is the wrestler that the folks over at the WWE have apparently discussed "elevating." He then pointed out that it has happened before that the "Money In The Bank" briefcase was given to wrestlers who were not necessarily viewed as main-eventers at the time they won, even though that approach has not always succeeded.

Still, Meltzer did also note that there may be things that could get in the way of Corbin winning.

For instance, with the current WWE Champion being Jinder Mahal, it may prove difficult for the people in charge to get fans invested in a storyline featuring two wrestlers new to the main event scene.

Further complicating matters is that Corbin and Mahal are both heel wrestlers, and that kind of dynamic has rarely been seen, particularly when a world title is involved.

Of course, the WWE could just opt to have Corbin hold on to the championship opportunity for a while until a babyface champion wins it.

For what it is worth, a recent report from Cageside Seats mentioned that Nakamura is the "early favorite" to win the aforementioned match. Fans would likely be more receptive to that outcome, and a Mahal vs. Nakamura main event may be easier to sell too.

Wrestling fans will just have to find out for themselves how this all shakes out and who will get the title shot when the "Money In The Bank" event takes place on June 18.