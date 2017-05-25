WWE Rumors: The Shield Reunion to Happen Before 'SummerSlam?'

Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins - the three former members of the faction known as The Shield - also happen to be the three biggest stars in the WWE right now. But can fans see them emerging from the stands together to that familiar entrance music again sometime soon?

Wikimedia Commons/Megan Elice MeadowsSeth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns were the members of the WWE faction known as The Shield

In a recent article for Forbes, contributor Blake Oestriecher pointed out some possible reasons for why a Shield reunion may take place not too long from now.

Oestriecher pointed to falling ratings as potential impetus for the reunion and said that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's itchy trigger finger may set the wheels in motion for a Shield reunion happening sooner rather than later.

After all, the most recent episode of "Monday Night Raw" already indicated that Reigns and Rollins may be entering a feud with one another, and from there, it would be easy to piece together a storyline that would rope Ambrose in and give all three men a good reason to cooperate again.

As Oestriecher also noted, Ambrose, Reigns and Rollins may not have anything big to do currently for "SummerSlam," and with that pay-per-view holding great importance to the WWE, there is a chance that the eagerly anticipated reunion may take place just before that event to really get fans excited for it.

Still, a Shield reunion would only make sense if they actually had common enemies to fight against, and right now, it is unclear if that is the case.

Perhaps Triple H could return to WWE television and team up with Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt, two heel wrestlers who may also have nothing to do heading into "SummerSlam" and who have connections to "The Cerebral Assassin." A Triple H, Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt trio is not exactly well-established, but they are main event talents who can at least serve as credible opponents for The Shield.

The next few episodes of "Monday Night Raw" should help clear up whether or not a Shield reunion is really happening soon or not.

More news about the latest WWE rumors should be made available soon.