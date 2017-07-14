WWE Rumors: What Match Will Braun Strowman Have at 'SummerSlam?'

Wikimedia Commons/Miguel Discart Braun Strowman in Sept. 2016.

Braun Strowman has emerged as WWE's breakout star of 2017, and wrestling fans are eager to see how the "Monster Among Men" will be featured at one of the year's biggest pay-per-views, which is none other than "SummerSlam."

Strowman is currently involved in a lengthy feud with Roman Reigns that has gone over well with the fans.

Recently, the feud even led to Strowman getting badly injured storyline-wise in the aftermath of his "Ambulance Match" with Reigns.

It is hard to imagine the feud ending that way, so it would make sense if the folks at the WWE simply opted to have it continue all the way up to "SummerSlam."

Perhaps the feud could even culminate in a "Last Man Standing Match," a typically very physical affair where the only way to win is to be the only competitor upright after a 10 count.

Recent rumors have hinted that the WWE may have something else in mind for both Reigns and Strowman, however.

In a recent report from Cageside Seats, the main event of "SummerSlam" has apparently been changed.

Previously, the PPV's main event was expected to feature Reigns challenging current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for his title, but that may now expand to include more competitors. The Cageside Seats report noted that the new main event could be a "Triple Threat" or "Fatal 4-Way" match instead of a one-on-one contest featuring Lesnar and Reigns.

If the main event really is set to expand, then it is likely that Strowman will now be involved in some form or fashion. If a "Fatal 4-Way" match is announced, then the participants may include Strowman, Reigns, Lesnar, and the champion's most recent challenger, Samoa Joe.

Strowman's rise up the ranks has been one of the more pleasant surprises over the last few months for WWE fans, and come "SummerSlam," he may even get a crack at truly staking a claim to being the best the company has to offer.