WWE Rumors: When Will Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Wrestle Again?

Recent WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Angle is an icon in the world of professional wrestling, so when he says that he wants to wrestle again, fans will take notice.

During a brief Q&A session conducted via Facebook, Angle talked about different topics. However, there was one particular query that drew a very interesting response from the Olympian.

When asked if he thinks he will still get in the ring again sometime soon, Angle replied, "Yes. I don't know when, but I will wrestle again. It's true!"

Exciting as it may be for wrestling fans to learn that Angle still has a desire to show off his skills, there are still many things that need to be arranged before his in-ring return can happen.

As Angle himself alluded to, even he does not know when a match such as this could take place.

Unsurprisingly though, some fans immediately pointed to "WrestleMania 34" as being the event that could host Angle's in-ring return and that would make sense too.

Previous "WrestleManias" have already featured legends of the industry coming back for big matches, and it would not be that surprising if the folks over at the WWE decided that this could work for Angle as well.

Still, given that Angle already has a prominent role on television right now as the storyline general manager for "Monday Night Raw," holding him out of competition until next year's "WrestleMania" may represent too long of a wait for something many fans want to see as soon as possible.

If that is the case, then the higher-ups at the WWE could potentially ask Angle to wrestle as early as this coming August at "SummerSlam" or later in the year at the "Survivor Series."

Whenever this in-ring return may be, it will likely garner plenty of attention for the WWE and for Angle himself. Fans can only hope that Angle's return to the WWE ring is booked properly as it has the potential to be a truly memorable event.