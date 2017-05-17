WWE Rumors: When Will 'The Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman Return to Action?

One of the WWE's newest stars, the hulking Braun Strowman, is currently out of action, but fans may not have to wait that long to see him back inside the squared circle.

Wikimedia Commons/Miguel DiscartBraun Strowman in Sept. 2016

Currently, the expected timetable for Strowman's return, or at least the one the folks at the WWE have shared, is that "The Monster Among Men" will be out of action for "up to six months" due to his injuries.

Given the most recent episode of "Monday Night Raw," it also seems as though the people in charge are moving ahead with storylines knowing that they may not be able to call on Strowman for a while.

Interestingly enough, however, a new rumor is hinting that Strowman may not be out for as long as has been reported by the WWE.

According to a recent report from Cageside Seats, their sources have indicated that the timetable for Strowman's injury recovery mentioned by the WWE is a "work," meaning that this is essentially something that the company wants fans to believe even if it may not necessarily be the case.

Furthermore, the website also revealed that Strowman may be ready to compete again in just a couple of months.

If it is indeed true that Strowman could be healthy enough to wrestle again within just a couple of months as opposed to about half of a year, then there is one particular event on the WWE calendar that stands out as a possible target for his surprise return.

That event would be none other than "SummerSlam."

This year, "SummerSlam" will be taking place on Aug. 20, a little more than three months from now, so that would seem to give Strowman more than enough time to recover if all he really needs is two months.

Still, it would not be that surprising if the WWE did hold Strowman out for six months even if he is ready well before then. If that is the case, perhaps a return at the "Survivor Series" event that will take place on Nov. 19 may be in the cards.

More details about when Braun Strowman may set foot inside a WWE ring again should be made available soon.