WWE Rumors: Who Will Face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2017?

Brock Lesnar will put his WWE Universal Championship title on the line against Samoa Joe next month on July 9. Fans, however, expect Lesnar to have little to no problems keeping his title belt, and they are already looking forward to the SummerSlam 2017 main event.

Very few of WWE's "Monday Night Raw" regulars have a shot at taking down Brock Lesnar, and among this handful, just two wrestlers stand out as a good challenge for the Beast Incarnate.

It could be Braun Strowman, if not Finn Balor, who will be facing Lesnar for the Universal Championship title in the SummerSlam 2017 event. One of the biggest WWE show coming up for the remainder of the year, SummerSlam this year will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Aug. 20, according to the International Business Times.

Other stars aside from Strowman and Balor are also in the running for a match with Lesnar. Booking conflicts, however, mark them as unlikely contenders. Seth Rollins, for example, will likely be facing off against Bray Wyatt instead at the August event.

Rollins may have another chance for a match with Lesnar at the upcoming Survivor Series, or even at the Royal Rumble event. For the SummerSlam 2017 event, however, it could be Strowman or Balor in the ring with the title holder.

Strowman's chances for a bout with Lesnar rests with his injury status, according to Cageside Seats. If he is cleared to fight after his recent elbow surgery, the Monster will be able to challenge Lesnar in time for SummerSlam.

Reports currently disagree on Strowman's availability, however, with Pro Wrestling Sheet editor Ryan Satin posting on Twitter that Braun has not been cleared to come back to the ring.

Other sources, however, agree that Strowman has been recently cleared to return to wrestling, as bolstered by a report from PWInsider.