WWE Rumors: Who Will Roman Reigns Face at SummerSlam?

Roman Reigns, the often-booed face of WWE's "New Era," will likely be one of the Superstars showcased at "SummerSlam" this year, which makes it all the more surprising that he has no obvious opponent at this point in time.

Wikimedia Commons/FrightwolfRoman Reigns will announce something related to 'SummerSlam' during the next episode of 'Monday Night Raw'

That may change soon enough, however.

Reigns is currently slated to make an important announcement related to "SummerSlam" during the next episode of "Monday Night Raw."

The specifics of this announcement have not been revealed just yet, but the expectation is that it will set up the next long-term feud for the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

With days to go before the announcement, now is as good time as any to try to guess who Reigns will be fighting at "SummerSlam," and there are already some interesting predictions floating around online.

In a recent article, Cageside Seats put forth the names of two wrestlers who could get the nod to be the next opponent of Reigns.

The first candidate suggested by the website is Finn Balor. A Balor-Reigns feud could be something special, as the two have already been involved in two compelling matches previously. With Balor established as one of the top good guys in the WWE currently, perhaps a feud like this may even force Reigns to act more like a heel, which is something many fans have been calling for.

The next candidate named by the website is Braun Strowman. Reigns and Strowman have had had some physical bouts too, and their feud was cut short after the latter sustained an injury. They could easily pick up where things left off prior to the injury, and a finale to this feud being featured at "SummerSlam" could be appealing to fans.

One more Superstar who could emerge as the next opponent for Reigns is the newly designated "free agent" John Cena. With Cena now being billed as a "free agent," this could open up the door for him to move to "Monday Night Raw" and potentially set up a "SummerSlam" match with Reigns, a bout that has been rumored to take place dating back to last year.

"SummerSlam" is still more than two months away, but the groundwork for one of its marquee matches may already be laid as soon as this Monday.