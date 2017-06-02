WWE Rumors: Why Bray Wyatt May Become Brock Lesnar's First Challenger for the WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar is a champion currently without a challenger, but that will change soon.

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/Megan Elice MeadowsBrock Lesnar entering the arena with advocate Paul Heyman in 2014.

During Sunday's "Extreme Rules" pay-per-view, WWE superstars Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins will be battling one another in a "Fatal 5-Way" match to determine who will get the first crack at dethroning Lesnar.

Now, given the build for this match, fans would be forgiven if they believed that whoever will emerge victorious here will then enter into a lengthy main event feud with the WWE Universal Champion. However, that may not be the case.

During a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," noted professional wrestling insider Dave Meltzer indicated that the feud that will involve Lesnar and his first challenger will likely be quick. Meltzer shared that Lesnar and his first challenger will not fight again at "SummerSlam," given that the "Beast Incarnate" is expected to take on Braun Strowman at that event.

Essentially, the expectation now is that Lesnar's upcoming feud will almost act like a transitional one, getting him from point A to point B, from still unknown challenger to Strowman.

This is why Wyatt may be the one who ends up winning the "Fatal 5-Way" match.

Reigns and Rollins are certified main-eventers, guys that have been protected quite a bit and are unlikely candidates to be thrust into a transitional feud with Lesnar.

A Balor-Lesnar feud could be the stuff of dreams, something the decision-makers at the WWE will likely not want to start and end so quickly.

Joe and Wyatt are the two remaining wrestlers who could conceivably be put into that transitional feud, but the latter is the guess here for a few reasons.

First, Wyatt can at least say he is a former WWE Champion, which would add needed gravitas to a match involving him and Lesnar.

Plus, local advertising for an upcoming episode of "Monday Night Raw" is apparently teasing what could be a Lesnar-Wyatt dark match, Wrestling Inc. reported.

It probably would not be the best thing for Wyatt to get booked into another feud he will likely come out on the losing end of, but at this point, wrestling fans have already seen him lose a lot of big matches anyway, so this will not be entirely new.

Wrestling fans will find out soon enough who Lesnar's next challenger is and they will be able to see him defend his title during the "Great Balls of Fire" pay-per-view that will take place on July 9.