WWE Rumors: Why the WWE May Hold Off on Giving John Cena Another World Title Win at 'SummerSlam'

REUTERS/Keith Bedford Wrestler John Cena poses for photographers during 'Arthur Ashe Kid's Day' at the U.S. Open in Flushing, New York August 25, 2007.

John Cena has been the good guy face of the WWE for more than a decade, and over that length of time, he has amassed numerous world title reigns. In fact, Cena has been historically great at winning those world titles.

As it stands right now, Cena is sitting on a record-tying total of 16 world title reigns, a mark he shares with the "Nature Boy" Ric Flair.

Needless to say, Cena finally surpassing Flair's record will be a monumental occasion, but it may be one that fans will have to wait a while to see.

In a recent report from Cageside Seats, while Cena is expected to emerge as the next number one contender who will challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship, the "Cenation Leader" is apparently not going to win that bout.

Given that "SummerSlam" is widely considered to be the WWE's second-biggest pay-per-view of the year, it can seem strange that they would not want such an important event to take place right then and there. However, there are reasons for why this rumored decision actually makes sense.

For one, hard as he may be trying, Mahal simply has not resonated as deeply with the fans as other loathed heels in years past. By having him lose to Cena, he could end up being viewed by fans as an afterthought and perhaps fairly so. Have him emerge victorious, however, and there is still a chance that his heel run could work out and the WWE may have a legitimately despised character they can pit against other beloved wrestlers.

Even Cena may benefit from a loss as well.

Cena's chase for that record-breaking championship win is a storyline in of itself and pulling the trigger on that with such little build-up may render it anti-climactic. Hold off on using it until the time is right, however, and the WWE could have its most compelling angle in ages.

Some fans may be disappointed to hear of the rumor that Cena will not be breaking the record just yet, but they may end up being grateful for that down the line.