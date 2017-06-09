WWE Rumors: Will John Cena Be the One to Dethrone Current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal?

One of the more surprising things to happen in recent years inside the wrestling world is Jinder Mahal claiming the WWE Championship. But is his reign coming to an end soon and could it meet its end at the hands of John Cena?

REUTERS/Keith BedfordWrestler John Cena poses for photographers during 'Arthur Ashe Kid's Day' at the U.S. Open in Flushing, New York August 25, 2007.

First off, it is worth taking note of just how surprising Mahal's ascent to the top has been.

Long used as a jobber inside the WWE, it did not seem like Mahal would ever get a shot to be a top guy in the company. However, that all changed after he surprisingly claimed the number one contender's spot and eventually capitalized on the opportunity by defeating Randy Orton for the title at the recently concluded "Backlash" pay-per-view.

Mahal's rise has been pretty incredible to say the least, and he has now been positioned as one of the WWE's top heels.

Still, in the fast-moving world of the WWE, the shock of Mahal's ascent can only last for so long. And now, fans are trying to figure out which wrestler may be lined up to take the title away from him.

In a recent report, The Inquisitr noted that John Cena, the 16-time world champion, has now emerged as the favorite to take the title away from Mahal.

Notably, the WWE also announced just recently that Cena is already set to make his return on the Fourth of July edition of "SmackDown Live."

With Cena coming back next month, there even seems to be an ideal time for when a match between him and Mahal for the WWE Championship could take place.

"SummerSlam" will be taking place on Aug. 20, and given that this is treated by the WWE as the second most important pay-per-view of the year, they will likely want to have big matches headlining it.

Given that Mahal is still not as well-established as other main-eventers, pitting him against the popular Cena could be a good way to get even casual fans interested. Plus, wrestling fans will likely tune in to see if Cena can win the world title for a record-breaking 17th time.

More news about the latest WWE rumors should be made available soon.