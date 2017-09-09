WWE Rumors: Will 'No Mercy' Feature a Surprise Appearance From The Undertaker?

Reuters WWE Superstar the Undertaker walks toward the ring at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, United States in this April 2, 2017 handout photo. WWE/Handout via REUTERS

Ever since he left pieces of his gear in the ring at the end of "WrestleMania 33," the iconic wrestler known as The Undertaker has not appeared on WWE television or in any of their pay-per-views/WWE Network Specials. However, WWE fans may want to hold off on completely closing the book on this legendary figure's career.

There may even be signs that the folks over at the WWE are plotting "The Deadman's" return.

According to PWInsider, via Wrestle Zone, there is apparently a curious sound that can be heard at the end of vignettes teasing the upcoming pay-per-view/network special known as "No Mercy." That curious sound is reportedly one that is similar to what a gong would produce.

That is significant because throughout his long career, the sound of the gong has been a central element of The Undertaker's trademark slow march to the ring.

In years and comebacks past, The Undertaker's returns were often first given away by that distinct sound of a gong being struck.

So what does the apparent re-emergence of the gong sound mean for The Undertaker?

For one, it is probably no accident that the sound is reportedly audible at the end of "No Mercy" vignettes given two of the people prominently involved in that pay-per-view.

In recent weeks, the WWE has been hyping up the "WrestleMania-worthy main event" clash featuring Roman Reigns and John Cena.

Reigns is the man responsible for handing The Undertaker his second loss at a "WrestleMania" pay-per-view, while for years, rumors have hinted that "The Deadman" and Cena would one day come face-to-face during the biggest event on WWE's calendar.

To put it simply, if The Undertaker is going to come back, it would be tough to come up with two better candidates for him to have his return match with than Reigns and Cena.

The storylines even write themselves.

A vengeful Undertaker may want to take down the man who many thought retired him earlier this year by doing something that would lead to Reigns losing. However, he could also go in a different direction and challenge one of the most decorated wrestlers in history by going after Cena in what would be an easy-to-promote clash of WWE icons.

There is no guarantee that The Undertaker will show up at "No Mercy" when the event airs on Sept. 24, but there are certainly reasons for him to do so. The only question now is whether he will show up.