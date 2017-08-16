WWE Rumors: Will Ronda Rousey Join the WWE?

(Photo: Reuters/Ricardo Moraes) Ronda Rousey celebrates after defeating Bethe Correia of Brazil during their Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 1, 2015.

After two heartbreaking losses in the Octagon, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey may be ready to make the jump to professional wrestling.

Recent reports have indicated that the relationship between World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Rousey has continued to flourish, and according to Fightful.com, the mixed martial artist has shown interest in stepping into the squared circle, and she has even begun to learn some of the basic pro wrestling moves.

"An employee backstage in WWE told us that Rousey spoke to Triple H to set up her appearance with fellow Four Horsewomen members at the Mae Young Classic. According to sources, WWE had referred Rousey and company to current superstar Brian Kendrick for training purposes in Southern California," Sean Ross Sapp wrote in his report for Fightful.com.

"There was also buzz backstage at the tournament — mainly among WWE employees and contractors — that Rousey's training would start soon. She's taken some basic bumps among other things thus far," he continued.

It seems the chances of seeing Rousey in a professional wrestling match may have gone up considerably.

Rousey always had a good relationship with the WWE and she has appeared on WWE television before at "WrestleMania 31." During the segment, she teamed up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and they "laid the smackdown" on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. It was just a one-off nonwrestling appearance, but it was well-received and she got to show off her judo skills.

Meanwhile, "Raw" superstar Seth Rollins doesn't think the WWE needs to bring in popular mixed martial artists like Rousey to keep the company going because he believes that they currently have "the most talented roster of all time."

In any case, Rousey would give the women's roster a huge boost in popularity if she joins. The question is, will she join WWE full time? Or she going to be a part-time star like Brock Lesnar?