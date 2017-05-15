WWE Rumors: Will the Members Of The Shield Reunite This Year?

Few WWE factions in recent memory have been as impactful and successful as The Shield, which is why rumors here and there have hinted that former members Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins could team up again soon. And now, even a WWE poll seems to be hinting at that possibility.

Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns were the members of the WWE faction known as The Shield

The poll in question is asking fans to vote for the "legendary faction" they most want to see return and the options included are D-Generation X, Evolution, NWO, The Four Horsemen, The Nation of Domination, The Nexus and of course, The Shield.

As Wrestling Inc. noted in a recent report, the faction drawing the most support from the fans is The Shield, and it is not even a close race.

So, with many fans showing that they like the idea and the recent "Superstar Shake-Up" putting Ambrose, Reigns and Rollins all on "Monday Night Raw," it would seem as though the seeds have been planted for a Shield reunion.

Still, just because fans want to see it and may now be easier to pull off, that does not necessarily mean that the members of The Shield will be marching to the tune of the same entrance song again.

First off, The Shield break-up happened just in June of 2014, and it does not seem as though enough time has passed to merit a reunion.

A Shield reunion happening this year would likely not be as impactful as one that will take place further into the future.

Furthermore, with Ambrose, Reigns and Rollins currently involved in feuds of their own, it may be difficult to suddenly bunch them together into a single storyline without having it become too complicated.

All that said, a Shield reunion will likely happen at some point. Popular factions have reunited before, and given how popular The Shield became, the WWE will likely want to tap into that again down the line.

The members of The Shield are likely not reuniting soon, but it will happen one day, and many WWE fans will likely be cheering very loudly when it does.