WWE Rumors: With Braun Strowman Out, Brock Lesnar's New Challenger for the Universal Title Could Be Finn Balor

Braun Strowman's injury is a big blow not just to him and his rising star but also to the Universal title picture where Brock Lesnar now sits without an obvious challenger.

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/Megan Elice MeadowsBrock Lesnar entering the arena with advocate Paul Heyman in 2014.

Recent rumors hinted that Strowman was being built up for that role and that he was set to emerge victorious from his lengthy feud with Roman Reigns and jump into a new one with Lesnar.

Strowman's on the shelf for now though, and with Lesnar needing a new challenger for when he defends his title at the "Great Balls of Fire" event in July, the name of one wrestler in particular is rising from the rest.

In a recent report, Cageside Seats revealed that Finn Balor is "being considered" as Lesnar's new opponent.

As Bleacher Report noted in a new article, there are many reasons why Balor would make sense and even work well as Lesnar's first challenger, ranging from storyline to business-based reasons.

On top of that, Lesnar vs. Balor for the Universal title would also be something new, a feud that fans have not seen recently. That may not be the case if the WWE opted to have Lesnar defend the title against Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns or even Dean Ambrose.

The folks over at the WWE also seem to have a desire to establish the "Great Balls of Fire" event as one worth watching for wrestling fans, and there may be no better way to get them interested than to offer a Lesnar-Balor bout for the Universal Championship as the main event.

Still, there does seem to be one stumbling block here, as recent weeks have featured Balor getting tangled up with Bray Wyatt.

The good news for the WWE is that there is still plenty of time between now and the "Great Balls of Fire" event (taking place on July 9) to figure out how to resolve or perhaps just work around this Balor-Wyatt feud so that the former can be freed up to challenge Lesnar.

A Lesnar-Balor match for the Universal Championship still remains uncertain for now, but it could become a reality soon enough.