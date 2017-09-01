WWE Rumors: 'WrestleMania 34' May Feature a Main Event Many Fans Will Not Be Happy About

Roman Reigns could once again be one of the headliners of next year's 'WrestleMania'

Wikimedia Commons/Frightwolf 'WrestleMania 34's' main event could feature Roman Reigns

Earlier this year, rumors were hinting that the folks over at the WWE may have already settled on a main event for "WrestleMania 34."

According to those earlier rumblings, the main event will be the sequel to "WrestleMania 31's" headliner which featured Roman Reigns challenging Brock Lesnar for the top championship in the company.

That 2015 match famously ended with neither Reigns nor Lesnar emerging victorious since Seth Rollins was the one who walked away with the title after he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. That could explain why the higher-ups at the WWE may want to run things back but with a different outcome.

For a while though, it seemed like that the decision-makers at the company had decided to move away from Reigns-Lesnar volume 2.

Braun Strowman forced his way into the main event picture and even got the better of Reigns on different occasions. It seemed like the WWE had found someone else to shine the main event spotlight on, but now, new rumors are indicating that is apparently not the case.

In a recent report from Cageside Seats, Lesnar scoring the pin on Reigns back at "SummerSlam" is part of the build up to "WrestleMania 34." Things will supposedly be different when "WrestleMania 34" arrives, however, as Reigns may be the one who defeats Lesnar then.

It is worth noting that Lesnar still holds the Universal title, so there is a chance that the rumored "WrestleMania 34" clash will be for the WWE's top prize once again.

Obviously, these "WrestleMania 34" rumors remain unconfirmed, but the moment they start to seem real, wrestling fans will likely make it very clear that they are not in favor of it.

Fans have famously been resistant to the WWE pushing Reigns and they are unlikely to welcome another plan to do so.

If the decision-makers at the WWE really have their minds set on Reigns-Lesnar for "WrestleMania 34," they may find out very quickly that many fans are not onboard with that.