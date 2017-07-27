WWE SummerSlam 2017 Main Event, Match-Up Rumors: John Cena vs. Jinder Mahal Expected for Championship Card

Facebook/AmericanGritFOX A promotional image for "American Grit" featuring John Cena

WWE SummerSlam lives up to its hype as one of the biggest pay-per-view events for the entertainment network as the match schedules continue to shape up ahead of the event slated for Aug. 20.

More events have been confirmed as official, while several other highly anticipated feuds have joined the list of rumored matches. The line-up is still being built ahead of the pay-per-view event. However, it seems SummerSlam 2017 could be the big stage for John Cena's return.

Jinder Mahal, the current holder of the WWE Championship title, could be looking forward to a match to defend the belt from a returning John Cena as one of the main events of SummerSlam 2017. Cena has made several patriotic statements as soon as his return was as good as confirmed, possibly aimed at Mahal and his Championship title, as noted by CBS Sports.

There's little doubt that WWE will jump at the opportunity to have John Cena as one of the cards for the upcoming pay-per-view, so now, it's just up to Cena to get past Shinsuke Nakamura on Tuesday, Aug. 1, to take up the opportunity for the WWE Championship title.

The Universal Championship match, meanwhile, has already been made official as a "Fatal 4-Way" match between current title holder Brock Lesnar and three other contenders.

The Beast Incarnate will be defending his belt from Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman in what promises to be a chaotic match as "more than 1,200 pounds of mass" will be bound to duke it out in the ring.

Other confirmed matches include Alexa Bliss against challenger Bayley for the Raw Women's Championship card and Naomi against contender Natalya for the SmackDown Women's Championship event.

The WWE SummerSlam 2017 event goes live in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. EDT. A kickoff show will heat things up before the main event. This will start at 6 p.m. EDT, an hour earlier, with both shows airing live on WWE.