WWE SummerSlam 2017 Main Event News: Brock Lesnar to Face Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Samoa Joe?

Wikimedia Commons/Miguel Discart Featured in the image is professional wrestler Brock Lesnar

It seemed certain at first that Brock Lesnar would star in the main event of this year's WWE SummerSlam as he defends his WWE Universal Championship title against Roman Reigns. However, recent events have got people thinking that there will be two more.

As for his other opponents, according to International Business Times, the other names that came up in the report included Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe.

Joe almost took down Lesnar at the Great Balls of Fire event, and faced Reigns earlier this week, which means he is a strong contender to take Lesnar's title. The match did not have a clear conclusion, though, as Strowman came in.

Monday Night Raw general manager Kurt Angle was asked if it had anything to do with the WWE SummerSlam main event, but he did not provide an answer. The presence of the three has sparked speculations that they could be in the upcoming event with Lesnar.

In a Cleveland report, it is said that there is a possibility that if Strowman is added to the main event, it could become a Fatal Four-Way title match, which the publication thinks will make WWE's biggest event of the year become a "classic" again.

Lesnar and Reigns have yet to go on a rematch since their 2015 encounter, which was also their first match. The four wrestlers mentioned are reportedly the only candidates who are being considered for the SummerSlam main event.

According to Brian Campbell of CBS Sports, "All four men are physical and capable of bringing in elements of cartoonish violence (using props like ambulance and gurneys) without sacrificing from the shoot elements of a real fight."

Fans will have to wait for more updates to find out if there will be any more changes that will take place.

This year's WWE SummerSlam kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 20.