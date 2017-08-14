WWE SummerSlam 2017 Matches, Date, Preview: Lesnar, Reigns, Joe, Strowman in a Fatal 4-Way Match

Facebook/wwe WWE 'SummerSlam' 2017 will take place on Sunday, Aug. 20.

WWE SummerSlam 2017 is just a few days away, and wrestling fans are now excited to see who will fight who in the ring. After the main event was confirmed recently, plenty of rumors about the other potential matches it could also feature have surfaced. And now, with the organizers of the show giving their official word on the matter via the WWE website, some fans are already placing their bets on their favorite wrestling stars.

According to the WWE website, for the Universal Championship, it is going to be a fatal four-way match with Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman facing off in the ring to snatch Lesnar's title while he defends it. Many are looking forward to seeing all four of them in the ring, especially since they have all proven their worth as fighters in their recent matches.

For the WWE Championship, Jinder Mahal will be facing Shinsuke Nakamura. There were a number of rumors that it would be John Cena who would be taking on Mahal. However, previously, Nakamura successfully took down Cena in a fight, which made him the leading contender for the WWE title.

AJ Styles and Kevin Owens will also meet each other for the fourth time in the ring, this time with a major title at stake. For their fight, SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon will serve as the special guest referee. Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt are also expected to face each other in a match at SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, although not yet listed on the site, the Raw Women's Championship will reportedly see Alexa Bliss versus Sasha Banks or Nia Jax in a match. On Aug. 14, the organizers of the event will decide on a new top contender to replace Baley, who was previously the frontrunner but was forced off SummerSlam due to a recent shoulder injury.

Other scheduled matches involve Naomi and Natalya for the SmackDown Women's Championship and The New Day and The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, among others.

SummerSlam 2017 will happen on Aug. 20, 7 p.m. EDT in Brooklyn, New York. Fans can also watch the event live on the WWE Network.