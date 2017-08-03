WWE SummerSlam 2017 Matches, Preview: Nakamura Faces Mahal After Surprise Upset

Facebook/AmericanGritFox A promotional image for "American Grit" featuring John Cena

WWE SummerSlam 2017 kicks off as the major summer event before fall rolls in. After Tuesday's Smackdown Live, the card for WWE's summer pay-per-view event is complete with a surprise match for the WWE Championship title.

This year's SummerSlam will be a mega event to be held at Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, Aug. 20. As the last huge pay-per-view event this summer, the matches will feature the biggest feuds this year as the card headlines a Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE Universal Champion title.

Brock Lesnar defends his belt against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman in a free-for-all brawl as the top event on Aug. 20. Lesnar will settle things with Samoa Joe, but not without interference from two other fighters — Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

Will Lesnar hold on to his title, or will he and Paul Heyman leave WWE in defeat, as they promised? Fans can find out as SummerSlam kicks off later this month.

Elsewhere, the last piece for the event fell into place when Shinsuke Nakamura beat John Cena on Tuesday's Smackdown Live. It's now India versus Japan as Jinder Mahal defends his WWE Championship title against Nakamura after this surprising turn of events.

AJ Styles will be trying to keep off Kevin Owens from his WWE United States Championship belt as guest referee Shane McMahon officiates the action. After Owens lost their rematch in a controversial fight, these two will be coming at each other hard to settle things once and for all, according to Heavy.

Rusev will go after Randy Orton on Aug. 20, and although no belt is on the line, it is his reputation at stake here this time. After an embarrassing loss to John Cena, the Smackdown Live newbie is looking to score a win against a high profile wrestler.

Naomi fights to keep her WWE SmackDown Women's Champion title against Natalya, and the two are expected to turn it up a notch for the PPV event. On the other side, Alexa Bliss will try to beat back Bayley from laying claim to her WWE Raw Women's Championship belt.

Cruiserweight champion Neville looks to extend his reign as Akira Tozawa tries to take the title against him on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. EDT.