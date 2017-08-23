WWE SummerSlam 2017 News: Five Title Changes, Epic Main Event Made the Night One for the Books

Five title changes transpired in this year's World Wrestling Entertainment SummerSlam held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York over the weekend. However, what everyone will never forget is the epic fatal four-way match for the Universal Championship.

Twitter/WWEAustralia The WWE Universal Championship was decided in a Fatal Four-Way Match when Brock Lesnar defended his title at SummerSlam 2017.

Defending champion Brock Lesnar defied all odds and two announcer tables to defeat Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe to keep his Universal Champion title. The Beast Incarnate had to be carried off on a stretcher during the match, but nevertheless, returned and was triumphant in his title defense.

Lesnar quickly came face-to-face with the business of three formidable contenders from the start. He was speared through the barrier wall by Reigns and running power-slammed through announcer tables twice by Strowman.

After the massive show of power, it seemed that Strowman would snatch the title away. However, Lesnar refused to go down fighting and was rewarded by holding on to his title, literally.

Jinder Mahal also successfully defended his title against Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura seemed to be on the verge of becoming the champion, however, outside interference from The Singh Brothers turned the tides in favor Mahal, enabling him to salvage the match.

But while both Lesnar and Mahal kept their titles, others weren't so lucky. Both SmackDown and Raw's Tag Team Champions got stripped of their titles as well as both Women's Champions. Neville also defeated Akira Tozawa to claim the WWE Cruiserweight Championship in a singles match.

All in all, the 30th WWE SummerSlam was a smashing success with the crowd at Barclays Center on its feet for pretty much the entire event. The 13 matches were some of the best the WWE had to offer, particularly Lesnar's performance in the main event.

With the conclusion of SummerSlam 2017, all focus now turns to the WWE's biggest annual event: WrestleMania 34 to be held on April 8, 2018.