WWE SummerSlam 2017 News: Jinder Mahal Says John Cena Is His Top Pick for a Contender

Jinder Mahal sees John Cena as the best contender to beat at the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) SummerSlam 2017.

Wikimedia Commons/Micah Kleid The stage for last year's WWE SummerSlam.

Mahal is currently preparing for his upcoming Punjabi Prison Match with Randy Orton, but the WWE champion is ultimately focused on becoming part of the company's Hall of Fame.

"I want to be the face of the company. I want to (be) the man ... that people pay to see," Mahal said in an interview with For The Win.

For that to happen, Mahal is looking forward to having 16-time world champion Cena as his opponent at a WWE SummerSlam event.

"He is this generation's greatest. I am the future. I don't think I've hit my prime. I need to establish myself. Beating someone of the caliber of John Cena at an event like Summer Slam would be awesome," the WWE champion said.

While the match between Mahal and Cena won't be happening anytime soon, the list of expected fights for the WWE's second biggest event of the year is already out for fans.

Real Sport has confirmed that for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Naomi will defend her title against Charlotte, who she currently isn't in good terms with.

Meanwhile, Neville will fight against Akira Tozawa for the Cruiserweight Championship title. Tozawa hasn't been performing well inside the ring lately, but his manager Titus O'Neil will fully support him in working to grab the title of the Cruiserweight Champion.

For the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, many are anticipating that The Usos will challenge The New Day for a rematch at SummerSlam next month, hoping to grab their title for this year.

Aside from the Punjabi Prison Match against Mahal, Orton could be facing Baron Corbin at SummerSlam 2017.

WWE SummerSlam 2017 will be held at Barclays Center in New York on Aug. 20.