WWE SummerSlam 2017 News: What to Expect from Sunday's Big Event

(Photo: Facebook/wwe) WWE SummerSlam 2017 will take place on Sunday, Aug. 20.

SummerSlam 2017 is happening on Brooklyn's Barclays Center this Sunday, promising an exciting night for all WWE fans.

Although fan-favorites Nikki and Brie Bella will not be back for the special event, E! News confirms that other cast members of "Total Divas" and "Total Bellas" will be taking center stage this weekend. Natalya is squaring off against Trinity Fatu in an attempt to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. While the Queen of Harts has been consistently winning recent matches, Natalya could be the one to finally end her reign.

Jinder Mahal is fighting Shinsuke Nakamura for the championship match, and there are speculations that the latter will finally snag the former's title. Bleacher Report points out that Nakamura is now as popular as any SmackDown star. He is expected to win the title at some point, so it might as well be given to him during the SummerSlam event.

Fansided notes that a title run for Nakamura can open a lot of exciting twists, since it will certainly stir up feuds with AJ Styles, Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens. The Japanese standout's victory could bring more fun and entertainment as he defends his title.

"This is going to be an interesting one. Jinder is just coming into his own. It's funny that people can say that all of a sudden Jinder is what he is," Triple H told ESPN, referring to Mahal and Nakamura's match.

As for Mahal's opponent, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star said he should not be underestimated. Triple H also praised Nakamura's one-of-a-kind style. "Shinsuke brings something to the table that few guys can bring," he explained. "He brings this crazy, unique character that I don't think there's been anything like him, but then he just kicks the crap out of you. It's just his style."

WWE "SummerSlam" 2017 kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. EDT. Those who will not be watching it live can tune in on the WWE Network via pay-per-view.