WWE Summerslam 2017 Preview, Matches: Cena vs. Corbin, Big Show vs. Big Cass Added to Lineup

WWE Summerslam is coming fast, and last-minute updates are coming in as the match card gets a few updates ahead of the pay-per-view event on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. EDT at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Five new matches just got added, with some big names making it in time for next week.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok John Cena and Nikki Bella pose for the cameras during the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles, U.S., May 07, 2017.

The title cards have been slated for the biggest WWE summer PPV event for a few weeks now, with the championship matches already settled by the time the month of August rolled in.

Heading the event is the Fatal 4-Way event for the Universal Championship, where Brock Lesnar throws down with Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe in a single ring for the belt. After that, it's Jinder Mahal taking on Shinsuke Nakamura to keep his hold on the WWE Championship title.

John Cena, meanwhile, gets to snap a six-match losing streak this coming Sunday, according to Bleacher Report. An update to the WWE SummerSlam 2017 Card sets him up for a match versus Baron Corbin, in which he is expected to win — that is, if he wants a shot at the WWE title matches in the near future.

Next, Randy Orton versus Rusev has been added to the matches. The Bulgarian Brute is also looking for a shot at a title match, which he gets if he succeeds in taking down Orton at next week's PPV event.

Finn Balor against Bray Wyatt, another late addition to Sunday's card, looks like the beginning of a long-running feud. Wyatt is likely to come up to the ring with something up his sleeve, and fans should expect Balor to respond in kind.

Meanwhile, The New Day and The Usos have been firing up the ring with their relentless tag team battling styles, and fans can expect more tag blitzes from this popular group feud this coming Sunday.

Last but not least, Big Cass is finally up on the big stage as fans expect a tremendous showdown against the Big Show himself. Will the upcoming big man survive, trading hits with one of the most imposing athletes on the planet? Fans can find out on Aug. 20 when WWE SummerSlam airs from Barclays Center in New York.